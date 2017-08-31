Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Duffer Brothers unleashed a certified pop culture phenomenon last summer with the debut season of Stranger Things. As we all sit cross-legged patiently waiting for season 2 of the streaming supernatural hit to emerge, Netflix is providing a refresher course on what’s gone down wrapped in the charms of an ’80s video game.

Presented like a game you might pick up via Shareware (ask your grandparents), we’re taken level-by-level through the events of the previous season. Just like in real life, Eggos are valuable inventory and moments of pants peeing are frozen in time for bonus points. At the rate we clock through the levels, it’s a bit like a speed run with “sass points” and pudding hoarding stage. No complaints there, of course. It’s nice to get reacquainted with all these moments and find out their corresponding bonus point totals.

While we’re on the subject of getting ready for season 2, Netflix recently dropped a dozen character posters including a few featuring some new faces in Hawkins, Indiana.

Season 2 of Stranger Things is scheduled to premiere on October 27. This summer Comic Con trailer teased the same television magic as the first season, so it’s worth getting excited (and occasionally freaked out) about.