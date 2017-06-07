Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Craving “Swedish dicks” without having to get your back issues of Inches out of the storage locker? Cable TV is here to help. Well, sort of.

The trailer for the gleefully crass new detective comedy series Swedish Dicks (WORDS ARE RASCALS!) has arrived and it features the beautiful mug of Keanu Reeves splashed up on it. Reeves doesn’t play one of the titular dicks in the series (that’s a gig for co-leads Peter Stormare and Johan Glans), but he does come across a bit like if John Wick owned a Chia Pet™ instead and that’s a lovely thing to get in your summer viewing habits.

Here’s the bluffer’s guide on what the Pop TV series has in store.

Starring Peter Stormare and actor/comedian Johan Glans with special recurring guest star Keanu Reeves, SWEDISH DICKS is a half-hour single camera comedy about an aging ex-stuntman (Stormare) stuck in the past and an overly optimistic Swedish DJ (Glans) stuck in the digital world. Together they get unstuck by forming the private detective firm Swedish Dicks, solving some of the strangest and wildest cases L.A. has ever seen. The 10-episode first season features an array of guest stars, including Traci Lords, Margaret Cho, Anthony LaPaglia and Eric Roberts.

If you’re into ritual sacrifice, please consider doing one of them to get a Pop TV crossover between this series and Impact muscle farm Scott Steiner happening.

Your mileage with the cable summer offering (set to debut with two episodes on August 2) may vary depending on how burnt out you might be by unorthodox detectives that get results, but it’s hard to say no to a brief batch of caper funzos with Stormare and Reeves engaged in shenanigans and the like.