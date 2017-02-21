TBS

While most family vacations involve long car rides and Dad jokes, the Parker family had a more eventful (and potentially scarring) trip in The Detour‘s first season. From creepy weddings to bad oysters and a whole lot of law enforcement, suspected corporate shenanigans, and family secrets, there was a lot that went down.

Let’s look back at some of the highlights.

From the start, Nate (Jason Jones) and Robin (Natalie Zea) realize that the long road to Florida is going to be filled with learning experiences and firsts for their two kids. They just didn’t count on those learning experiences happening at a roadside strip club…

and they probably didn’t think that they’d include projectile trucker urine (though stranger danger has never been more clear)…

or stunt driving.

Also, Nate stealing works secrets soon after getting fired seems to be the impetus of the trip, but more on that later…

