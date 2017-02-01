The Most Original Stunts From David Letterman’s Legendary NBC Years

Sadly, YouTube is the only place you can find evidence of Letterman’s early dominance, but in celebration of the man, we sought out these 10 (of course it’s 10) original, wonderful, and bizarre bits to shine as a reminder of the 11-year period when Letterman anchored the most unpredictable hour on television.
The Hank Aaron Post-Interview Interview
In a clever play on cliche postgame interviews, former all-time home run champion Hank Aaron walked through the studio tunnel after wrapping an interview with Letterman and high-fived a crowd of NBC staffers before stopping to speak with WNBC’s Al Albert for a post-interview interview about Letterman’s interview prowess and the experience of having been on Late Night. This was the third episode of Late Night. So even at that early point, Letterman was working to deconstruct the late night talk show and present something unique.
The Mobile Late Night Monkey Cam
It may not seem that impressive in the era of GoPro cams, but back in the 80’s, Letterman was a trailblazer for strapping a camera to a stubborn monkey named Zippy who happened to be wearing roller skates. The end result was random and amazing as Letterman led Zippy by the hand through the hallways of NBC for a visit to the Live at 5 news cast and Al Roker.
Velcro Suit
Letterman often donned weird suits for stunts — the Alka Seltzer suit, for instance — but the Velcro Suit and the sight of Letterman stuck to a wall is probably the most iconic.
I prefer the Alka Seltzer suit over the Velcro. To each his own.
My favorite Letterman bit from NBC was on the reruns. Letterman worked four days a week and one of the episodes for the week was always a rerun. One time, they dubbed an entire episode into Spanish and played it with subtitles. Another time, they had Letterman at home watching the episode and he turned over to another channel because he was bored by the Tony Randall interview. So, it was 2-3 minutes of Dave watching some other show like Hogan’s Heroes or F Troop before flipping back.
I don’t know if they have the same setup, but when I was a kid I used to go to the Museum of TV and Radio in NY and watch old episodes of SNL from their archive. I need to see if they still allow that and if I can find episodes like what you mentioned.
I miss early 80’s Dave. Mostly I just miss being 13.
My favourite Meg bit was the Valentine’s Day he sent over a sixer of Colt 45 delivered by Billy Dee Williams.
“my favorite concept — which I will one day track down a video of if the God’s decide to smile down upon me — is the episode where Letterman and company simply decided, ‘F*ck it, we’ll just do the show in our offices.'”
Oh man, I had that episode on video for the longest time. They convince Teri Garr to take a shower while the credits rolled. Richard Lewis was annoyed that we were pronouncing Haley’s Comet different all of the sudden (HAL-lee’s). “Am I going to have to order a sluce of putza with some ancheevies?” I watched it a lot. Two problems: I don’t have it anymore. It was on Beta anyway.
The Office episode – [www.youtube.com]
This is the greatest comment of all the comments, thank you.
What no Larry ‘Bud’ Melman? This list is incomplete.
The Hank Aaron post-show is great, but the interview in this that seems the most Letterman to me is that one after it. Who else would interview Irving Caesar? And it was great.