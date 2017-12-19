TVLine is warming the hearts of millions of fans of awkward cubicle relationships with the exclusive news that NBC is looking to revive The Office for the 2018-2019 season. Steve Carell reportedly won’t be back for the revival, but the series will once again be focusing on the worker bees of Dunder-Mifflin, with a “mix of old and new cast members.” According to TV Line, the search for a new regional manager of that particular “orifice” is underway.
The revival comes on the heels of Will & Grace‘s highly successful return, which has seen critical praise as well as appreciation from longtime fans. Reports have stated that NBC has wanted to return to 30 Rock as well as The Office for a while now, so this isn’t a total surprise. The network declined to comment on TVLine’s scoop, but the gears seem to be turning fast, which means a cold open that involves a lonely phone ringing as a shot off the interior of the Scranton branch is close.
Now it’s time to take the next step — wondering who will return and who will be gone from the revival. And most importantly, will Chili’s be back?
Don’t we already know what the Parks and Rec gang are doing with their lives already?
Leslie became the first female navy seal . Duh
Jim and Pam are in Austin, Texas. Come on, Uproxx.
Reading a whole article before commenting is really hard. Come on, General Bluth.
*insert michael scott nooooooo gif a thousand times*
Creed faked his death, Oscar ran for state senator, and Kevin got fired. It’s only Dwight, Angela, Phyllis, Meredith, Erin, Plop, and Dwight Jr. It had a really satisfying series finale, they should let it be.
Hahaha FOOL! They will not leave anything alone and let it end with dignity. They will bring it back and it undoubtedly will suck.
Even though that last season wasn’t that great and the show really did need to be Old Yeller’d and put out of its misery.
They went to Austin, not Philly. Seems like you should quit spreading rumors and go watch the office finale
The office was a great show early on. The final season was not. The final season was a bad show. Besides some bright spots (Robert California) the show was never very good after Michael left, bringing it back without the core group is a bad idea. Dwight by himself isn’t going to carry a show. NBC would be better suited just paying Michael Schur for his next 4 TV show ideas.
They should def not do this.
Nooooooo
No thank you.
Can we please just leave well enough alone for once? I LOVED this show but rehashing stuff over and over again is just getting old itself. Make the “next” Office, a new idea or concept. Not “REBOOOT EVERYTHING SUCCESSFUL!”