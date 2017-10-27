‘The Walking Dead’ Is Welcoming Back A Presumed-Dead Character

10.27.17

AMC

[Potential spoilers for The Walking Dead season eight]

In an interview with Yahoo, The Walking Dead producer and director Greg Nicotero teased the return of a presumed-dead character in this Sunday’s episode, “The Damned.” He called it “fantastic,” and “a direct continuation of the war and the attack on the satellite [outpost], which is exciting. And it’s possible that there may be a character that we may have thought was dead pop up. Who knows?” Well, Nicotero knows, as does the actor or actresses playing the MIA character. TV Guide theorizes that it might be Dwight’s wife Sherry, or Morgan’s son Duane (who was killed off-screen, so until we see the corpse, there’s still a chance he’s alive), or Rick’s good buddy Morales.

After all, the episode description notes that Rick is the one to encounter the “familiar face.” Also, actor Juan Gabriel Pareja, who hasn’t been on the show since episode five of season one (when Rick gave him a walkie talkie, box of bullets, and a gun), has been very vocal on Twitter about wanting to return.

He even created a hashtag: #MoralesLives.

