AMC

This week, there have been a lot of The Walking Dead fans — and Star Wars fans, for that matter — who are unhappy that things did not go their way with their respective franchises. In the case of The Walking Dead, fans have gone further than to leave negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes: One fan has actually launched an online petition to have The Walking Dead showrunner, Scott Gimple, fired from the series.

WARNING: Spoilers for The Walking Dead below

The petition stems from Gimple’s decision in the midseason finale to kill off a popular character, Carl Grimes, who is not only still alive but a rising leader in Robert Kirkman’s source material. The character is not officially dead on the TV series, although Gimple left no doubt about his eventual fate. The decision upset some fans, as well as the actor who plays Carl, Chandler Riggs, and even his father.

The petition, created at Change.org by a fan, Tyler Sigmon, has so far amassed 35,000 signatures (with a goal of 50,000). It asks that AMC fire Gimple not only for killing off Carl, but for the unfair treatment Sigmon feels Riggs received: