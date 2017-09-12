HBO

Over the years, Game of Thrones has inspired endless speculation and theories on what may happen next. Some of these predictions have ended up being exactly right, like the truth about Jon Snow’s parentage. Many others have turned out to be completely wrong, unsurprising given the scope of George R.R. Martin’s work and the endless possible ways his many plots could shake out.

But with the HBO television show now preparing to enter into its eighth and final season, we thought it would be illuminating to look at some of the main theories still in play at this stage in the game. It’s hard to speculate on how exactly everything is going to wrap up, considering its just as possible that humanity will be wiped out as someone ends up sitting victorious upon the Iron Throne. But there’s been enough groundwork laid out that we can take a stab at some likely possibilities.

Here are nine theories on what might happen in the final season of Game of Thrones.

The Iron Bank Betrays Cersei

HBO

The Iron Bank of Braavos has popped up several times over the course of the series, but they were right in the thick of things in season seven. Bank representative Tycho Nestoris showed up in King’s Landing to demand payment on the millions of gold crowns borrowed by Littlefinger during King Robert’s debauched reign, a debt Cersei paid off in full by sacking Highgarden. But according to one theory, her plan to secure a mercenary army with Iron Bank funding may go south if the bank decides to cut ties now that they’ve gotten their money back.

There’s a saying that if you owe the bank $100 that’s your problem. If you owe the bank $100 million, that’s the bank’s problem. The massive debt accumulated by the crown gave the Iron Bank a vested interest in keeping House Lannister in power. Now that interest is gone and they’re free to back whichever house they believe will serve their interests best.

That could spell disaster for Cersei, who is typically quick to see traitors in her midst but hasn’t seemed to put much thought into the ramifications of paying off this particular Lannister debt. At best, she could find herself suddenly short on gold to pay her current armies. At worst, she may welcome a mercenary army into King’s Landing that has been bought and paid for by her enemies.

Euron Greyjoy Gains Control Of A Dragon

HBO

At the end of season seven, Euron Greyjoy departs King’s Landing with his fleet. As far as Daenerys and her allies are concerned, he’s going back to the Iron Islands to wait for this whole unstoppable army of the undead thing to blow over. In truth, he’s on his way to Essos to ferry over the Golden Company, the finest mercenary army to ply its trade in the land.

But is that all Euron will bring back with him? A seemingly large plot development in the books has Euron in possession of Dragonbinder, a magical horn that is supposedly able to control dragons. The instrument is a massive six feet long and chars the lungs of any slave unfortunate enough to be forced to blow it. Covered in glyphs and banded in Valyrian steel, it certainly sounds legit… unlike a couple other supposedly magical horns that have popped up in George R.R. Martin’s books.

So this particular theory states you should keep a close eye on Euron when he gets back from his secret mission to Essos. The Eastern lands are full of dark magic and a horn that controls dragons is exactly the kind of thing that would even out the odds between the human factions vying for control of the Iron Throne.