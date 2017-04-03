ACLU

Over the years, Donald Trump has referred to women as a “beautiful pieces of ass,” compared them to buildings (“Beauty and elegance, whether in a woman, a building, or a work of art, is not just superficial or something pretty to see”), called a Miss Universe winner “Miss Piggy,” and, in an infamous tape, bragged to Billy Bush that “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p*ssy. You can do anything.” And yet, according to exit polls conducted by CNN, a majority of of white women — 52% — voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton for president (it was 4% among black women).

Tina Fey has a message for the Denise and Doreens of the world: really?!?

Okay, that was actually Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler’s “Weekend Update” bit, but it’s the same point Fey tried to get across during Friday’s “Stand for Rights” all-star benefit for the ACLU. “A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt creator told New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman and ACLU deputy legal director Louise Melling. “I would want to urge them to like, ‘You can’t look away,’ because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.” She continued, “Again, open two windows. Do watch HGTV. [Don’t] turn our attention away from what is happening.” Fey later made a promise “as a college-educated white woman to not look away, to not pretend that things are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.” Remember: females are strong as hell.

Tina Fey, in all her wisdom, already anticipated the next season of American Horror Story — white women, don’t let this prediction come true, too.

(Via the Huffington Post)