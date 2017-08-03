Tina Fey Joining NBC’s ‘Great News’ Is Great News

Great News isn’t yet a great show (neither was 30 Rock at the start), but it has the potential to be. Tracey Wigfield’s NBC sitcom, about a daughter (Briga Heelan) and mother (Andrea Martin) working together in television news, grew increasingly confident and funny as season one went along. There’s no Tracy Jordan-esque breakout character yet — although Nicole Richie’s Portia Scott-Griffith is hilarious, which is shocking, because, y’know, it’s Paris Hilton’s former-bestie we’re talking about — but season two will hope to tap into some 30 Rock magic by adding Tina Fey to the cast for an extended arc.

Great News, NBC’s cable-news comedy created by Tracey Wigfield and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, will have some extra Fey in season two. The 30 Rock star is set to appear in seven episodes of the series, NBC bosses told reporters. (Via)

It’s unknown at the time who Fey (who won an Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy with Wigfield for the 30 Rock series finale) will play on Great News, but hopefully it’s alcoholic therapist Dr. Andrea Bayden from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She wasn’t in nearly enough episodes in season three, and it would connect Great News to Kimmy, and Kimmy already links to 30 Rock with D’Fwan. The Fey-verse is very complex.

For more on Wigfield, check out our “Creative Minds 2017: Television.”

(Via The A.V. Club)

