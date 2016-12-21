HBO

As the boss of the North Jersey mafia, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) was the kind of guy who was used to getting his way. During his tenure as boss on HBO’s The Sopranos, (available to watch anytime on HBO Now), he proved to be a stern commander with little patience for screw-ups, and he ran his crew in the same way he made his decisions: mixing a calculated strategy with gut impulses. While the calls he made may not always have yielded the best results, they were carried out dutifully by those in his crew. The next time you need to make sure you get your way, remember these Tony Soprano quotes.