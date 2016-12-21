Tony Soprano's Worst Business Decisions

Tony Soprano Quotes For When You Need To Get Your Way

#The Sopranos #TV Quotes
12.21.16 1 day ago

HBO

As the boss of the North Jersey mafia, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) was the kind of guy who was used to getting his way. During his tenure as boss on HBO’s The Sopranos, (available to watch anytime on HBO Now), he proved to be a stern commander with little patience for screw-ups, and he ran his crew in the same way he made his decisions: mixing a calculated strategy with gut impulses. While the calls he made may not always have yielded the best results, they were carried out dutifully by those in his crew. The next time you need to make sure you get your way, remember these Tony Soprano quotes.

TOPICS#The Sopranos#TV Quotes
TAGSShareableThe Sopranostony sopranoTV Quotes

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP