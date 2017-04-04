Bill O’Reilly’s sexual assault settlements didn’t hold Trevor Noah’s attention on Monday’s Daily Show, but they did make their presence known. Instead of focusing solely on the Fox New host, Noah decided to save most of his ammunition for President Trump and Vice President “Sharia” Mike Pence. It all revolves around Trump naming April as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the president’s past allegations from before he was elected — including the pretty damning Access Hollywood video. Most people already lost their minds about the declaration, but now it’s The Daily Show‘s turn.