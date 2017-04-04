A Secret White House Meeting You Need To Know About

Trevor Noah Says Trump Could Kick Off His Sexual Assault Awareness Month By Calling Out Bill O’Reilly

Managing Editor, Trending
04.04.17

Bill O’Reilly’s sexual assault settlements didn’t hold Trevor Noah’s attention on Monday’s Daily Show, but they did make their presence known. Instead of focusing solely on the Fox New host, Noah decided to save most of his ammunition for President Trump and Vice President “Sharia” Mike Pence. It all revolves around Trump naming April as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the president’s past allegations from before he was elected — including the pretty damning Access Hollywood video. Most people already lost their minds about the declaration, but now it’s The Daily Show‘s turn.

