Over the course of six seasons of highs and lows, Community proved that it did a number of things well. Between the tribute episodes, jokes that take multiple seasons to pay off, and more pop culture references than you can shake a stick at, show runner Dan Harmon (minus that gas leak year) kept a lot of plates in the air at one time. However, as well done as the rest of the show was, few can disagree that the friendship between Troy and Abed is the greatest thing to come out of it.

Before Donald Glover left the show at the beginning of the fifth season to pursue his rap career as Childish Gambino, he and Danny Pudi subverted the classic jock vs. nerd trope and created a friendship for the ages. As they navigated college, friendships, and becoming adults without becoming totally lame, these two goofballs were the unique heart and soul of the show. Community may be gone, but it’s never forgotten, so let’s take a look at the top twelve moments in Troy and Abed’s friendship. There are too many to rank here, so be sure to sound off in the comments if we missed your favorite.