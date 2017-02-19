Ask Alan: What's The Best TV Revival After A Long Break

The Latest ‘Twin Peaks’ Teasers Hint At The Returning Mystery That Hopefully Won’t Disappoint

02.18.17

When Twin Peaks originally aired on ABC, were the people tuning in for the mystery behind the death of Laura Palmer or was it more to experience the weird world created by David Lynch in Washington state. Lynch apparently never wanted to solve the murder and felt it killed the show, sadly proven when fans tuned out once it was solved. Still, there’s enough to love in the original series to make the case that the murder an afterthought. Quirky characters, a supernatural influence, and a weird humor that seemed to be unlike anything people had seen on television.

