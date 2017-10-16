AMC

Wait, what? That’s it?!

Yep, that’s it. That was the end of season three of Fear the Walking Dead. Do not be alarmed: Your DVR did not cut out. The end was not just ambiguous, but a cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers. There’s a very good reason for it, too.

I suspect that many Fear the Walking Dead viewers, however, have been left stupefied, mouths agape. Scott Erickson delivered his last episode, and it was a doozy, leaving viewers scratching their heads, searching for answers. Did Nick somehow survive? Where’s Alicia? What about Strand? Is Daniel going to return next season with a gun-shot wound to his face?

The answer is: I don’t know. I have guesses, but I don’t know any more than anyone else. We can, however, at least provide some comfort in the form of tweets from other similarly flabbergasted Fear the Walking Dead fans who are ripping out their hair after that finale, dying to know the fate of so many of their favorite characters.