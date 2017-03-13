The CW

America’s Got Talent has found its new host. After Nick Cannon’s sudden and semi-shocking exit from the show in mid-February due to a minor tiff between him and NBC, the search was on for a new leading man (or woman) to helm the popular talent search show. That woman is Tyra Banks, who isn’t a rookie when it comes to hosting popular reality shows as she hosted the long-running model search America’s Next Top Model before handing the reins off to new host Rita Ora.

A statement from Banks was filled with excitement about the opportunity.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible. I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true.”

The show got huge ratings last season, and without any changes in the judging panel things look to be on the rise for the long running series. While the improved ratings might not be directly correlated to the current political climate, America certainly needs the laughs and smiles that come from watching a great ventriloquist or juggler showing off their talents on stage. Who better to add to those smiles than the ever-upbeat Banks?

