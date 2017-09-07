HBO

With Selina Meyer out of the White House and her failures piling on her back, now seems like a good time to wrap up Veep, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and executive producer Dave Mandel agree. Louis-Dreyfus broke the news that HBO’s best comedy will be ending after season seven, with the creatives involved wanting to go out on top, not unlike another little show she was involved in — Seinfeld.

“It became clear that this season should be the last season. We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series, Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter. Mandel echoed her sentiments by saying that they didn’t want to keep telling the same story over and over again: “It was just a very natural thing. We don’t want to repeat ourselves or be boring. It’s bittersweet but it’s right.”

Veep has been one of the best comedies on TV over the last six years, but the challenges of political satire in the age of a Trump presidency can be no easy thing to maintain. But still, the narcissism of Meyer, which Louis-Dreyfus called “delightful” to manifest, is its own monster, and one that can represent all politicians with ease.

Still, Mandel and co. don’t want any type of viewer fatigue undercutting a solid end to Meyer’s story, so they will tell the story they want to tell, which thankfully will be a full season of ten episodes, which he and the writers have already broken. “If we needed five more [episodes], everybody was open to five more. I’m so f*cking excited for what we’ve got on the board and for fans to see what we’ve cooked up.”

Filming for the final season begins on October 16th.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)