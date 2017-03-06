AMC

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Say Yes,” largely focused on Rick and Michonne’s scavenging adventure, but one of the more interesting developments came late in the episode in a meeting between Rosita and Sasha. “I’m here because I need your help,” Rosita said to Sasha, before the scene essentially laid out Sasha’s potential demise.

It’s an open secret on The Walking Dead that Sasha is on the chopping block at the end of the season. The actress who plays her, Sonequa Martin-Green, has taken a job as the lead on CBS All Access’ new Star Trek series. While the casting announcement was careful to note that filming for Star Trek: Discovery would not conflict with Green’s schedule for The Walking Dead, we also know that — at one point — CBS postponed the premiere of Discovery until after The Walking Dead aired so that there would be no character confusion. However, Discovery has since been pushed back again until late summer/early fall, meaning that it’s likely to overlap with the 8th season premiere of The Walking Dead and the only way to avoid character confusion in that case is if Sasha no longer exists on The Walking Dead.