Walking Dead T-Shirt Pulled After Allegations Of Racism

Now We Know How A Certain ‘The Walking Dead’ Character Will Probably Die This Season

#AMC #The Walking Dead
03.05.17 6 mins ago

AMC

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Say Yes,” largely focused on Rick and Michonne’s scavenging adventure, but one of the more interesting developments came late in the episode in a meeting between Rosita and Sasha. “I’m here because I need your help,” Rosita said to Sasha, before the scene essentially laid out Sasha’s potential demise.

It’s an open secret on The Walking Dead that Sasha is on the chopping block at the end of the season. The actress who plays her, Sonequa Martin-Green, has taken a job as the lead on CBS All Access’ new Star Trek series. While the casting announcement was careful to note that filming for Star Trek: Discovery would not conflict with Green’s schedule for The Walking Dead, we also know that — at one point — CBS postponed the premiere of Discovery until after The Walking Dead aired so that there would be no character confusion. However, Discovery has since been pushed back again until late summer/early fall, meaning that it’s likely to overlap with the 8th season premiere of The Walking Dead and the only way to avoid character confusion in that case is if Sasha no longer exists on The Walking Dead.

AMC

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCThe Walking Dead
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP