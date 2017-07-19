Is Tyrion A Targaryen In 'Game Of Thrones'? | In Theory

07.19.17

AMC

One of the most-anticipated Hall H panels at San Diego Comic-Con this week is for The Walking Dead. The cast, including Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, and Danai Gurira, will be in attendance, as will showrunner Scott M. Gimple and executive producer Robert Kirkman. (Expect the Frank Darabont incident to never come up.)

If that’s not enough of a draw for Walker Stalkers in Southern California, AMC is also reportedly releasing a trailer for season eight. Before the event, however, the network announced that The Walking Dead (which just resumed production following the tragic death of stuntman John Bernecker) will return on October 22 for the show’s 100th episode. The SDCC poster is below.

AMC

The date is now locked in (assuming AMC doesn’t pull a Stranger Things), but a few months ago, there was some question over whether The Walking Dead premiere would be delayed. It was one of the shows that would have been most affected by the writer’s strike, but the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers came to a last-minute agreement. Now, instead of updates about petitions, we have CGI tigers, a potential time jump, and (much like Game of Thrones, which is also at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday) a faster pace to look forward to.

