The Walking Dead season 8 just kicked off with a hail of gunfire, and wasn’t that a sight to behold after an emotional season seven that saw Rick slowly come around to the inevitable fact that Negan’s gotta go? There was no hesitation during the premiere. Everyone showed up locked and loaded and ready for all out war, just the way we like it.

Also returning to action: the fine folks across the internet making The Walking Dead memes. We’ve been collecting all the best creations from the web for a while now, with episode-specific memes spanning all the way back to season five. Now The Walking Lulz is back and we’ve got more lulz than Rick and his gang have bullets. Just kidding, that would be excessive. But we do have some great takes on Father Gabriel’s foolish sacrifice, all those time-traveling Ricks, and the death of everyone’s favorite smelly RV.

Everyone trying to figure out the timeline after the time jump with old man Rick#TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/82IdjrUQoZ — Melo 🌐 (@meloknow) October 23, 2017