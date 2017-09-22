HBO

For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Vice Principals (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — While it’s a little sad that there will only be two seasons of Vice Principals (I know it was planned, but it’s still not enough), at least they’re totally going for broke in the meantime. Gamby thinks he may have found a suspect in his quest to find out who shot him last season. Russell tries to implement a new program to improve kindness at the school.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — Donna makes a huge move, while Cameron finds a new fan. Joe sees a new side of Haley. Gordon has to deal with his daughter, who is having issues at school.

Outlander (Starz, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Jamie finds himself back in prison, and unfortunately an old enemy is the warden. Frank and Claire are still trying to have a functional marriage despite the effects of the past. It’s not going well.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — While Jake and Nick deal with a very sensitive situation, the Ranch faces their biggest threat of destruction yet.

Ray Donavan (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Ray tries to save Mickey from himself while Mickey and Daryll butt heads over their movie. Terry returns with devastating news. One of the Donavans is forced to go to extreme to protect his family.

The Deuce (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Vincent is nearly done with his bar when things go sideways. Candy is still trying to break into filmmaking. Rudy buys into a rival’s plan to reconfigure The Deuce.

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz, 10:00 p.m.) — Cam channels his basketball ambitions into a new avenue and Missy makes a troubling discovery.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Season three comes to an end, and Spencer and Joe finally get some good news about winning over the team owners.

Rick and Morty (AdultSwim, Sunday 11:30 p.m.) — Fans get a Beth-centric episode as the group explores a world that Rick built for her when she was a kid.