Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 9th season was an interesting experiment, with some things working and some things just not. Despite the mixed bag, it’s safe to say that fans have appreciated Larry David’s particular brand of misanthropy back on their TVs. Season 9 ends on Sunday night, so embrace your inner curmudgeon and tune in.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Keeping up with everything in the Marvel Universe often feels like a truly daunting task, and because of that, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is often overlooked. However, when we weren’t paying attention, AoS has carved out a niche of great characters and compelling action, so if you quit watching in the early seasons, it may be time to check it out again. Agent Coulson (are they ever going to tell the Avengers that he isn’t dead?) and the rest of his team are going to space this season, so to infinity and beyond.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jane’s once again dealing with personal issues while the rest of the team is working to avoid an international crisis, so homegirl might need to consult her tattoos for a way to not make everything about herself.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Mac and the team are hunting down a group of Indonesian mercenaries who stole an insane amount of lethal nerve gas (is there a not insane amount of lethal nerve gas?).

Hell’s Kitchen (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The contestants have to use meat eaten by early humans (boar, venison and elk) for their dishes, so things are going to get hella gamey.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — MacGarrett impersonates a pilot to investigate a death in an air race.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Time is running out for the exorcism, so one of the foster kids faces a terrible choice.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Saturday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — Evil forces are closing in on all sides, so Dirk has to take charge in order to save the feuding Brotzman siblings from certain death.