Marvel’s Inhumans (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Sh*t finally hits the fan on Inhumans, as the long-teased showdown between Black Bolt and Maximus changes the game for all of Inhumanity. This is the show’s season finale, and while it has struggled to find its footing for its entire first season, it is also likely its series finale.

Vice Principals (Sunday, HBO 10:40 p.m.) — The strange series comes to a startling end as mysteries are solved and hopefully some people get fired because they should not be working with children.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Regina helps out an ugly stepsister in the fairy tale realm while searching for answers as Roni in the real world.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jane and Weller are trying to take down a ring of hackers, but the most important thing you need to know is that there is a character on this show named Rich Dot Com.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — This time using just a heater in hot sauce, Mac tries to help an Ecuadorian presidential candidate receive a critical heart transplant.

Hell’s Kitchen (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining contestants have 30 minutes and an assigned country of origin to create a unique pizza. I think whoever gets Italy might have a leg up on the competition.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca’s complicated relationship with her mother comes to a head when she returns home after her breakdown.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane and Adam face an intimate obstacle in their relationship, Rafael is still acting like a jag, and Petra is literally the only one doing anything of value to get the hotel back.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Two tourists are murdered, leading the 5-0 to a man suffering from multiple personality disorder, one being very violent and the other childlike. I don’t know about you, but Hawaii 5-0 doesn’t seem like the kind of show for a nuanced debate about mental health to me.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Things get deadly at the foster home, and there might be an even greater evil lurking in the woods.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Saturday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — The case takes a turn when the son of the dead Cardenas couple shows up. Amanda begins to get a handle on her powers while chilling with a coven in the Wendimoor woods.

Outlander (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Jamie and Claire set sail for the West Indies in pursuit of the recently kidnapped Young Ian. If you’ve been missing the amazing knits and French gowns of the past seasons, perhaps pirate gear will scratch that sartorial itch going forward.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Marge decides to run for mayor and drums up support by making Homer the butt of all her jokes. Finally, a campaign we can all get behind.

Ghosted (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Max and Leroy discover that the office’s new AI is actually evil and trying to take the bureau down from the inside.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The Saviors have a new secret weapon that proves to be quite daunting for Rick and his crew. Remember when this show was about zombies?

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — The Gallaghers are trying to make some money the honest way, as Frank joins the workforce for the first time in his life and Fiona struggles to evict a tenant.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Brian posts an offensive tweet that gets the entire family ostracised and kicked out of the house.

The Girlfriend Experience (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — Bria keeps the truth about her real-life deeply under wraps.

The Last Man On Earth (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Surprisingly, it’s not smooth sailing when you’re pregnant after the apocalypse. When things take a turn for Carol, Tandy, and Gail butt heads on how to handle it.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Larry pesters a yoga instructor and goes on a first date.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Bridgette struggles with the reality of her life while fantasizing about being a wealthy, stay-at-home mom.

White Famous (Sunday, Showtime 10:32 p.m.) — Teddy seeks the help of Floyd to get back the rights to “Angry Black Man.”