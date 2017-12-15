



TBS

Search Party (Sunday, TBS 10:00 p.m.) — Ok, yes, these are the final two episodes of the season, but if you are still missing out on this show, it’s time to catch up. As the group has grappled with the consequences of the murder, it has managed to be funny, emotionally real, and even a little harrowing. Come for Alia Shawkat, stay for John Early.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Because another curse is coming, Henry, Ella, and Regina are forced to make some extreme choices. Seriously, this show has too many curses.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — While the team is running a covert operation out of Jane and Wells’ apartment, one of the tattoos leads them to a doctor with a dark secret.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — While everyone is just trying to get crunk at the office Christmas party, Mac gets arrested after being suspected of terrorism.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — You know what makes it even harder to escape a nefarious villain’s plot? Trying to escape in space. This is the conundrum facing Coulson and crew, who find themselves in a particularly dire situation.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — The season comes to an end as one priest fights of his life while the other fights against the encroaching darkness of evil.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 10:00 p.m.) — Danny is shot while in quarantine, leaving his life in the balance.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Saturday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — The season ends with Dirk facing the music and fulfilling the prophecy by returning to Blackwing.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Fiona and Ian clash while Lip tries to get Professor Youens to court for his DUI trial. Meanwhile, Frank is still on the path to being a slightly less repulsive person by trying to get a job.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — While Bridge, Eliza, and Larry spend the day together, Tutu has another manic episode.