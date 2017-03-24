AMC

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Some of the citizens of Alexandria embark on a treacherous journey to make contact with a distant community and one is faced with a heartbreaking decision.

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – On the eve of its release, Baby Jane is plagued by some bad press. As Bette and Joan both brace for failure, Pauline gets busy trying to break gender barriers and the Oscar nominations are announced.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – A dark force comes to Portland and it has its sights set on Diana. In an effort to protect her, Nick, along with Capt. Renard and Adalind, returns to the scene of his first investigation as a Grimm. Meanwhile, Hank and Wu are called to a crime scene that is connected to the gang’s greatest threat.

Last Man Standing (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Mike and Vanessa think it’s time for Mandy and Kyle to move out but they begin to have second thoughts when they hear about Kyle’s experience with his absentee dad.

The Originals (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – The Mikaelson clan is awake and with Hayley’s help, they set off to save Klaus who’s suffering some pretty nasty side effects from the Tunde Blade. First though they have to go through Marcel and a city of hostile vampires.

Dr. Ken (ABC, Friday 8:30 p.m.) — Ken stumbles upon news of Clark and Connor’s surprise nuptials, so he tries to think of a way to get everyone to come.

Reign (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Mary must confront the political consequences of her potential marriage to Lord Darnley while Catherine’s left cleaning up the mess made after Charles vanishes.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A glimpse of the future reveals a dystopian world if Dreyfuss comes to power, but Team Witness, having learned more about Lara in the process, now has a clearer picture of what it will take to stop the billionaire madman.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 7:30 p.m.) – Tina finds success and an unexpected friendship when she joins the debate team while the kids try to think of a way to keep the aquarium from closing. Elsewhere, Louise and Gene convince their parents to fund a stop-motion movie project and Bob tries to take a page from Linda’s customer service playbook.

Little Big Shots (NBC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – Acts include a 4-year-old singer, an acrobatic youth cirque troupe, a young female wrestler, piano-playing brothers from India and a girl who became a viral sensation after dressing up as a hot dog.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Callen and Sam go undercover to track the coworker of an engineer who was murdered after developing a new guided missile destroyer in order to prevent him from selling his dead friend’s classified project to the highest bidder.

Once Upon a Time (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – The Evil Queen uses Robin to bait Regina while Hook goes to Captain Nemo for advice but his plans are soon derailed by Gideon.

Making History (Fox, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) – The trio heads back to the 90s to give Dan a shot at his childhood dream: finishing a legendary “Bellybuster” ice-cream sundae at a local parlor. Things go awry when Dan runs into an old childhood bully.

Big Little Lies (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Ed and Madeline confront the lack of passion in their marriage as Madeline begins to worry about her involvement in Janes life. Meanwhile, Jane finally faces off against Renata after a petition to get Ziggy kicked out of school starts circling.

Chicago Justice (NBC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – When a cancer-riddled police officer is murdered 30 miles outside of Chicago, Stone believes his old nemesis may be the culprit and he works to devise a new law to put him away.

Family Guy (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Stewie runs away from home when Meg is left to babysit him. Peter gets jealous after his Red Sox fantasy-baseball league likes Lois more than him.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Quinn revisits his past as Dar puts his plans into motion.

Madam Secretary (CBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — A possible mole is arrested in the CIA arms smuggling ring, but Elizabeth suspects that he could be a small part of a larger, more dangerous force behind the operation.

Time After Time (ABC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – H.G. must stop John from altering the fabric of time when he takes the machine back to 1918 Paris.

The Last Man on Earth (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) – Todd has a breakthrough with Melissa while Carol enlists Tandy and Erica to help her track down some answers.

American Crime (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Luis gets to the Hesby Farm and learns important information about his missing son, while Coy’s outlook on life is forever changed when he witnesses a terrible accident.

Billions (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Chuck’s deal with a defendant hits a rough spot and Axe tries to negotiate with a timid seller.

Elementary (CBS, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Sherlock and Joan question how well they know Shinwell when they investigate the possibility he may have gotten away with the unsolved murder of his friend, who was a fellow gang member.

Girls (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Elijah tries to prepare for a Broadway audition but an unexpected visitor distract him. Meanwhile, a cash-strapped Marnie considers pawning a treasured family heirloom and Hannah reconnects with Paul-Lois.

Shades of Blue (NBC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Realizing that Stahl will stop at nothing to arrest Julia Ayres, Harlee decides to investigate on her own and determine whether there’s any truth in his allegations of Ayers’ active business with the mob.

Into the Badlands (AMC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – MK digs into the secrets of his past as Sunny and Bajie struggle to stay alive and the Widow faces challenges as she tries to hold onto her power.

Crashing (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) – Homeless again, Pete turns to Artie Lange, who invites him on his podcast. Later, Sarah Silverman takes Pete in as part of her collection of stray comedians and encourages him to find work as an audience “warm-up” act.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Morgan Freeman, Norman Reedus, Joe Zimmerman