When Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp was released in 2015, it was impressive that Netflix was able to get the entire original cast back together — many of whom were comedy royalty by that point. But perhaps most impressive of all was the fact that they managed to score Bradley Cooper for the sequel series, who was a virtual unknown when the original Wet Hot American Summer came out in 2001 but had spent the next 14 years working his way up to become a legit A-list movie star.

Sadly, this appears not to be the case for the third installment, Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, which comes out this Friday, August 4 — as Cooper has both A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga and Avengers: Infinity War currently in post-production, which likely conflicted. But hey, on the plus side we get newcomer Adam Scott filling in as the character of “Ben” opposite of Michael Ian Black’s “McKinley” — and as you can see in the above clip, this also reunites Scott with his former Parks and Recreation sweetheart Amy Poehler.

The elephant in the room gets addressed pretty quickly, as it appears Ben has gotten some kind of facelift or reconstructive surgery in the decade since he left Camp Firewood, but on the plus side it also fixed his deviated septum. And that’s not the only big change since we last caught up with Ben and McKinley, as you can also see in the clip!