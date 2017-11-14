What’s On Tonight: ‘American Horror Story’ Meets A Grisly End

FX

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – The ultimate showdown between Kai and Ally takes place tonight as this season of American Horror Story ends. With plenty of people already dead (RIP Winter) expect at least one of the final two to kick the bucket before the episode’s done.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Murtaugh tries to bust one of his kids after finding a joint stashed in his kitchen and Riggs suspects some of his childhood friends might be involved in a robbery-homicide case.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — McGee and Delilah argue over whether they should wait to find out the baby’s sex and the team investigates the death of an NCIS person of interest in a bribery and fraud case.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Harry and Cisco build the ultimate think tank in order to crack the identity of the Thinker while Barry turns to a surprising ally for help when collectors of Native American artifacts are attacked by a meta who can bring inanimate objects to life.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Axl, Sue, and Brick learn that one of them must quit their job at Spudsy’s while on a Thanksgiving road trip to Frankie’s sister’s house.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Miley Cyrus reveals her Comeback Artist, and selects three of her six remaining artists to complete her roster and move on to the final phase of the competition.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Evan lets Eddie and Emery sneak him into his first R-rated movie as Louis uses the Thanksgiving holiday to set Grandma up with her ESL teacher.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Bow keeps in touch with Dre’s incarcerated godbrother, Omar, but when they find out he is being released from prison, Omar’s future sparks debate.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bull helps the parents of a former employee sue a pharmaceutical company after their son commits suicide during a drug trial.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The Legends are blindsided by the appearance of a former enemy while on a mission to return a time-displaced Helen of Troy back to the Bronze Age.

Major Crimes (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Sharon’s personal life begins to threaten her career as the hunt for the remaining St. Joseph’s Three intensifies.

The Mick (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The family attends great grandmother Rita Pemberton’s 100th birthday celebration at her huge mansion but Mickey’s plans to convince the senile old woman that’s they’re long-lost friends backfires when grandma believes they share a romantic connection.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – In the past, Jack and Rebecca dream of their kids’ futures while in the present, Kevin returns to his old high school to accept an award.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — Boyle and Rosa must track down “Sergeant Peanut Butter,” the kidnapped NYPD horse that Charles envies while Jake and Amy contend with the reappearance of Vulture.

The Mayor (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — As the mayor’s office plans a tour for the California governor’s official visit to Fort Grey, an old rap video of Courtney resurfaces that puts potential funding for their city in jeopardy.

Damnation (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Seth and the farmers are busy trying to ward off a new vigilante group while Creeley takes some time to investigate his brother’s past.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Yvette has her reservations when Dave, another celestial being, pops up looking to join her and Kevin on their latest mission.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Wade’s son, Danny, calls Pride for help after he’s attacked at his girlfriend’s house and she is now missing.

Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — In the finale, after the first trial ends with a hung jury and the district attorney refuses to offer the defense a deal, a second trial gets underway with Barry Levin joining the defense team.

Drop the Mic (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons get personal while Boyz II Men clashes with Rascal Flatts.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Owen Wilson, Sarah Gadon, Gucci Mane featuring Migos

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Strahan, Jenna & Barbara Bush, Tove Lo

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tyler Perry, Anthony Atamanuik, John Avlon

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Whoopi Goldberg, Susie Essman, Christian Siriano, Michel’le Baptiste

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Emmy Rossum, January Jones, Pink

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: 2 Chainz