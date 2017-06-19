What’s On Tonight: ‘Better Call Saul’ Burns Some Bridges In The Season 3 Finale

AMC

Better Call Saul (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season three ends with Jimmy trying to make amends and Kim taking a break from the chaos. Meanwhile, Nacho takes a big gamble with his future and Chuck is forced to make a decision.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Contestants take on the Spinning Bridge and Sky Hooks obstacles in a qualifying round from San Antonio.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – A Downworlder uprising might be the reason so many Shadowhunters are suddenly turning up dead.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Vanessa Hudgens guest judges the second round of auditions for “The Academy” callbacks.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Rachel tests her suitors’ IQ levels through a good ol’ fashioned spelling bee – things probably don’t go well. Meanwhile, as the group visits South Carolina, one bachelor must confront his fear of heights with a Goodyear Blimp ride.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Roman Reigns is back and he’s got big news.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Linus discovers the cause of the neurosync issues in the stitches while the team investigates the murder of a high profile lawyer.

Superhuman (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Five more talented people show off their superhuman abilities which include memorization and math skills.

Still Star-Crossed (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Prince Escalus suggests a public wedding in hopes of convincing the citizens of Verona that Benvolio and Rosaline are madly in love but a plot to keep the Montagues and Capulets fighting threatens his plans for peace.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Elle Fanning, Paul W. Downs, Playboi Carti

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Will Ferrell, Alison Brie, Shawn Mendes

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kirsten Dunst, Jerrod Carmichael, Jeff Tweedy, Daru Jones

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ginnifer Goodwin, Eddie Izzard, Jillian Bell, Jason Derulo

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Janet Mock

Conan: Aubrey Plaza, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Joe Bonamassa