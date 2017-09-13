Comedy Central

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – South Park is back for its 21st season and it’s not f*cking around. The premiere episode tackles the white supremacist movement inspired by our Commander-In-Chief with South Park residents taking their tiki torches and blatant racism to the streets and Randy coming to terms with what it means to be white in today’s society.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Yasss Queen. Broad City is back for a new season which means more weed, sex, and Abbi and Ilana getting into all kinds of shenanigans in New York City. The first episode of the season takes us back to the day the two friends first met. It’s basically Broad City’s origin story and we’re so here for it.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – We learn who will advance to the finals tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another Power of Veto competition takes place.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Family members of the Top 6 join the chefs in the kitchen to help them prepare dishes inspired by their childhoods before the cooks face a series of skills tests to determine who will make it to the finale.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Mike and Harvey run into problems after their power move doesn’t pan out and Louis helps Alex when his client comes under fire.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Darius, Grace, and Harris join forces to prove the president was murdered

Marlon (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Marlon tries to be on his best behavior to help Ashley get into an exclusive social club that only accepts couples as members. Later, in the season finale, the first wedding anniversary since their divorce leads Marlon and Ashley to rehash the details of their first date. They each have very different recollections of how it went down.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — An apocalyptic sandstorm engulfs Midnight, signaling the arrival of a demon from Hell who’s out to get Fiji. Bobo does his best to protect her while wondering why the demon has singled Fiji out and Manfred leads the town to a special hiding place to wait out the storm.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Charles has his personal life put on blast and Kelsey is forced to play nice with a new co-worker.

The Lowe Files (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Rob Lowe tries his hand at Remote Viewing, a.k.a. the ability to see someone despite being miles apart.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – After finally discovering where she had been held for two months, Cora begins to delve into the past and her memories of captivity resurface.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sean Spicer, Sloane Stephens, 21 Savage

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Julianne Moore, Shawn Mendes, Spike Jonze, Mia Wasikowska, Lakeith Stanfield, Maren Morris

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jeffrey Tambor, Walton Goggins, Action Bronson, Elaine Bradley

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Michael Keaton, Dylan O’Brien, Superfruit

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chuck D, Tom Morello

Conan: Jackie Chan, Tig Notaro, Gov’t Mule