What’s On Tonight: Season 3 Of ‘Difficult People’ Takes On Mike Pence

Difficult People (Hulu) – Billy’s got a tough choice to make when season three of Difficult People premieres. His jerk of an ex-boyfriend (played by John Cho) returns to complicate things as Billy decides whether to move to California or stay in New York. Meanwhile, he and Julia try a gay conversion therapy kit with Mike Pence’s face on it and Lucy Liu, John Turturro, Jane Krakowski, and Maury Povich pop by.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Top competitors from the Daytona Beach Qualifier tackle the City Finals course, which includes the Salmon Ladder, Circuit Board, Elevator Climb, and Giant Cubes.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – The Downworlders decide to break with the Shadowhunters and go after Valentine and Sebastian on their own, which presents even more problems for Clary and her friends.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top 10 are revealed and perform for the first time on the SYTYCD stage.

The Bachelorette: The Three-Hour Live Finale (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 13 ends with Rachel having to make a tough decision between Bryan, Eric, and Peter after realizing she’s falling in love with all three of them.

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tulip finds a friend in the gang’s new neighbor as more about Cassidy’s relationship with Denis is revealed and Jesse follows a new clue about God.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Kirsten gives Maggie an ultimatum and the team investigates the murder of a pro volleyball player the night before a big match.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Francine decides to reunite with her birth family and Stan becomes a Picker after becoming obsessed with American Pickers.

Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Lem must face his past and defend the town when a horde of vampires attacks Midnight. While Manfred and Olivia try to figure out what’s behind the increase in vampires, Fiji and Bobo hatch a plan of their own.

Loaded (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Ewan grows suspicious when Watto’s estranged mother returns seemingly oblivious to her son’s new millionaire status.

People of Earth (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Gerry returns to Earth, excited to be a full-fledged member of StarCrossed but his relationship with Yvonne has been threatened by his extended absence. Elsewhere, Ozzie and Agent Foster make contact with Jonathan Walsh.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Matt LeBlanc, Emily Ratajkowski, Vince Staples featuring Juicy J

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jeff Bridges, Aubrey Plaza, the Roots featuring Bilal

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Laura Dern, Leah Remini, Trombone Shorty

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Billy Eichner, the All-American Rejects, Venzella Joy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: “The Second 100 Days”

Conan: Bob Newhart, Tom Segura, Sheryl Crow