What’s On Tonight: ‘Glow’ Brings The Drama To The Ring

Glow (Netflix) – This Alison Brie-led comedy from Netflix follows a group of women learning to put on a show in the ring. There’s lots of spandex, hairspray, and in-fighting, but there’s also deep character dives and a solid look at women, friendships, and what happens when a group of people try to reinvent themselves.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — MC Hammer stops by and a team reaches the final question of the game for a chance to win the million dollar prize.

Boy Band (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – ABC is trying to make boy bands happen again with this new talent competition that begins with 30 young male vocalists auditioning for 18 spots in the first round of cuts.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season five kicks off with celebrity players Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, and Lauren Cohan.

Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo, 8:00 p.m.) – Scarlett Johansson relives her personal and professional history with James Lipton tonight.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Andy Cohen gets two more singles to go on dates and then gossip about each other to a live studio audience.

The Wall (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Another game show. A big wall. Cash prizes. You get it.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Teresa and James ally with a group of American border vigilantes on their mission to destroy Epifanio’s drug smuggling tunnels.

The Gong Show (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – ABC’s bringing back the kitschy 70’s talent show that saw performers being gong-ed off stage if they couldn’t deliver. The series premiere sees Will Arnett, Ken Jeong, Zach Galifianakis serving as judges and acts including a unicycler, clad in a yeti suit, playing flaming bagpipes, a married couple performing a choreographed banana-spitting routine, a woman playing the harmonica with a tarantula in her mouth, and a scary wrestler singing a lullaby.

The Mist (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Spike’s taking on Stephen King with this updated telling of a town terrorized by the worst kind of weather advisory: fog.

The Night Shift (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – In the season four premiere, Jordan and Drew embark on a daring rescue mission and a traveling nurse with a mysterious past arrives. (Yes, this show is still on.)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Anthony Hopkins, Chris Hardwick, Queen with Adam Lambert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ray Romano, Ruth Negga, Camilla Cabello

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ice Cube, Kumail Nanjiani, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Daru Jones

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dominic Cooper, Laura Haddock

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jerrod Carmichael

Conan: Will Ferrell, Ha Ha Tonka