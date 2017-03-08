FXX



It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Dennis reveals his baby news after a layover in North Dakota during the season 12 finale. The gang tries to help him get out of daddy duty but their suggestions border on the extreme.

Man Seeking Woman (FXX, 10:30 p.m.) — It’s the season three finale and Josh and Lucy are (finally) getting married.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Riggs, Murtaugh and Palmer gain inside knowledge of dangerous new cartel operations, but Riggs’ attachment to Palmer worries Avery and Delgado.

Survivor: Game Changers (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The show’s 34th season kicks off with 20 of the game’s biggest competitors heading to Fiji where two of the game’s legends set their sights on one another and another player introduces “spy shack” 2.0.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly decides to start a swear jar for the family after hearing Adam curse. Barry feels threatened when school deadhead Matt starts hanging out with the JTP.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Maya plans a surprise birthday party for Dylan even though she says she doesn’t want one. Ray’s trip to the mall with JJ to buy Dylan a present doesn’t go as planned.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Charles Barkley and DeAndre Jordan show up to school Phil in a charity basketball game. Meanwhile, Gloria’s nemesis makes trouble for her at Manny’s school and Claire tries to keep Jay from finding out about a work mistake.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Julia and Kady enlist Quentin, Margo, Eliot and Penny for a magical heist

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Carlotta reveals a secret she’s kept for years as Star and Hunter’s relationship intensifies. Rose shows up to help Alex and Derek in the aftermath of their traumatic experience.

Blackish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Diane receives a white doll for a birthday present and realizes the shocking lack of Black Barbies available.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two begins with the team heading to Tanzania to investigate the disappearance of a 23-member American church group.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Designated Survivor returns from its winter hiatus with the country still reeling from the aftermath of the shooting. While Emily tries to root out the traitor in the White House, Hannah struggles with whether or not to reveal what she knows about the conspiracy behind the bombing.

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — After last week’s episode proved that everything in the Legion universe that we’ve seen so far may not be real, this week’s episode sees Melanie, Syd and the rest of the team trying to sort through David’s reality in order to save him from himself. Meanwhile, David goes on a little trip to save his sister (probably with Lenny in tow).

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Tension mounts on Erringwright as preparations for the Earth/Mars peace conference begin.

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — When a motivational speaker begins interfering with a beloved office awards show, the guys enact a plan to get rid of her.

Underground (WGN, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two premieres with the remaining members of the Macon 7 making it North and realizing that freedom isn’t as simple as crossing a geographic line.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Sam takes on the sh*tshow that is the Justice Department under Trump.

Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Jeff is given an ultimatum from the aliens: either win over his crush, Linda, in 50 days or the planet will be destroyed.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Brie Larson, Kal Penn, Spoon

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Mark Halperin, John Heilemann, Michael Ian Black, Jackson Galaxy

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Samuel L. Jackson, January Jones, Sting

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tressie McMillan Cottom

Conan: Patrick Stewart, Jerrod Carmichael, Kurt Braunohler