Netflix

Peaky Blinders (Netflix) – Season four sees Thomas Shelby and the rest of his gang facing a dangerous new threat in Oscar-winner Adrien Brody who does his best Godfather impression playing an Italian mobster with grand plans for Birmingham. Meanwhile, with everyone still reeling from the events of season three, Tommy recruits a gypsy – Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen – to help even the score.

Happy! (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Sax is visited by the Ghost of Christmas Past (sort of) as he and Happy continue their investigation into Hailey’s mysterious disappearance and hunt for an evil Santa. While they’re on their mission, we get to take a look at the old Sax, a guy whose moral compass pointed whichever way the money was flowing.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers Reunion (CBS, 8:00/10:00 p.m.) – The remaining castaways fight fatigue and each other before a winner is crowned and the group reunites to look back on the season.

The Librarians (TNT, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Santa takes Flynn, Baird and Jenkins on his first vacation in centuries but he leaves behind his magic sleigh for his Grinch of a brother to find so of course the Librarians must sweep in to save Christmas. Later, when Flynn and Baird are sucked into Baird’s favorite classic film noir movie, the team has to brush up on their sharpshooting skills in order to save them.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Bishop Heahmund proves to be a worthy adversary for Ivar while Floki returns to Kattegat, and Bjorn receives a lavish welcome in North Africa.

Gunpowder (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) – With their Nov. 5th deadline looming, Catesby, Fawkes, and their band of rebels load the tunnels below Parliament with barrels of gunpowder even as Father Garnet faces political pressure to break his seal of confession and reveal Catesby’s plot.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) — On the Pope’s orders, Landry and Tancrede travel to investigate the Holy Grail’s whereabouts and planning for the royal wedding takes a deadly turn.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Christoph Waltz, Beanie Feldstein, Cardi B, Erykah Badu

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ansel Elgort, Martha Stewart, Nico De Soto

(Have you checked out the TV Avalanche podcast with Alan Sepinwall and Brian Grubb? Subscribe on iTunes or Google.)