What’s On Tonight: It’s Goodbye To ‘Portlandia,’ Hello To ‘Love’

Portlandia (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season seven ends with Sandra trying her hand at dog-training by instructing a pit-bull to find some self-control. Meanwhile, Lisa and Bryce engage in the business of selling instant garbage and parents give their adult son a lesson in alcohol.

The Catch (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two of The Catch looks markedly different from season one. Besides a lighter tone, the show’s taking a different direction with its storyline which might be why tonight’s premiere feels more like a rom-com than a crime thriller. The show returns with Ben confronting his past behind bars and Alice and her team come to terms with the blurred lines they now share with people on the wrong side of the law.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Nathan and Alex go to war over a patient and Meredith is caught in the middle. Meanwhile, Amelia must confront her feelings for Owen and a trauma case in the E.R. is complicated by hospital politics.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top 16 cooks compete in a team challenge to prepare filet mignon for first responders, whose votes will determine the winning group.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Castiel gets a lead on Kelly Kline as Sam and Dean investigate a mysterious at a campsite by an invisible hellhound.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Raj is forced to move out of his apartment because of financial problems so Penny and Leonard offer him Sheldon’s old room.

Powerless (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Emily encourages Teddy to enter an invention into the Wayne Innovation Contest against the elitist engineers of Wayne X but he had his doubts.

The Great Indoors (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Clark takes over leading the staff after Jack’s work begins to suffer thanks to his relationship with Rachel.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Dr. Reese is contacted by a troubled teen stuck in a psychiatric facility while April deals with problems with her personal life.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) — Nick Cannon and Trevor Jackson battle it out in games: Let Me Holla, Hood Jeopardy, R&Beef and the Wildstyle battle.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Jughead’s dad comes back, complicating his relationship with Fred as Cheryl makes an unexpected proposal to Betty and Veronica deals with the fallout from her fight with Hermione.

Kicking & Screaming (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Fox’s newest reality show follows ten expert survivalists who are teamed up with ten pampered counterparts and dropped into the wilderness where they must work together to survive dangerous animals, raging rivers, hunger and extreme weather.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie’s feelings are hurt when Christy and Adam get into a car accident and she realizes that neither of them chose her as their emergency contact.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Some shocking news about Francisco Vargas’ assassination comes to light as Olivia works to save the campaign after Jake and Vanessa’s chaotic relationship puts everything in jeopardy.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Tim creates an earthquake drill for the kids while Colleen squares off with a mechanic that she thinks is sexist.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Cody becomes a punching bag when someone tries to attack Logan.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob interrogates the Bowman family while Will and Katie try to contact a new arrival in the bloc.

The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Tom and Nez go undercover in Russia to infiltrate a shadowy top-secret military facility following a plane crash and Scottie enlists Mr. Solomon to unearth information about her husband.

Training Day (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Frank reveals some surprising information about Kyle after Lockhart demands to see results from Kyle’s probe into Frank’s actions.

Hand of God (Amazon) – The show’s second and final season premieres tonight at midnight. Judge Pernell Harris is facing a trial for murdering a police officer while also trying to dig through a conspiracy that will threaten his relationship with his wife and everything he holds dear.

Love (Netflix) – Season two of this dark, quirky rom-com picks up where season one left off – with Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) realizing she’s a sex addict and letting her boyfriend Gus (Paul Rust) know that she wants to take a year off from dating. Season two deals with Mickey trying to get sober (she’s also an alcohol addict) and with Gus coming to terms with the fact that his co-dependent relationship with her isn’t helping things.

One More Time (Netflix) — This fantasy drama follows an indie band singer who repeatedly undergoes unwanted time slips and the girlfriend he must save from an unlucky fate. (Yay, another time travel show!)

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tom Hiddleston, Gillian Jacobs, Future

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kristen Stewart, Maz Jobrani, Dawes

The Late Late Show With James Corden: John Goodman, Adam Pally, Spoon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Alynda Segarra

Conan: Zachary Levi, John Lydon, Milky Chance