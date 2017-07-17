What’s On Tonight: Love Makes Maniacs Of Us All On ‘Preacher’

AMC

Preacher (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jesse goes off the rails after learning about Tulip’s secret marriage and as he’s planning to beat the guy to a pulp, we revisit the couple’s rocky past and Jesse’s darker side. Hey, love makes axe-wielding maniacs of us all sometimes.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Bouncing Spider and Rail Runner test competitors from Denver tonight but it’s the Ninjago Roll that’s really peaked my interest.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Maia and Simon celebrate Yom Kippur together as Jace and Clary go on an unsanctioned mission.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The first round of “The Academy” callbacks begins as dancers vie for a spot in the Top 10.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s the hometown dates episode tonight. Rachel and the guy return to the U.S. where she visits each of the remaining bachelor’s families and realizes that she’s falling in love with all four bachelors. I guess that’s the one downside when it comes to contrived reality TV romance.

Will (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – In this next installment of “Shakespeare Who F*cks,” Will raps some more poetry (probably), has an epiphany, hooks up with Alice again, and contends with a criminal from his past.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — After an engineer ends up dead, his colleague and work-rival becomes a suspect. However, upon examining some stitches, Kirsten and the team uncover that he was a part of an underground-gaming club.

Superhuman (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Five new contestants showcase skills that include one who can memorize every detail of a set of keys used to unlock a number of doors and another who remembers the ice-cream order of more than 30 students.

Loaded (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – The series premiere of this new drama from AMC follows four friends who strike it rich following the sale of their company and hit cell-phone game.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Billy Crystal, Chris Bianco, Casey James Salengo

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Queen Latifah, Kyle Mooney, Portugal. The Man

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Al Gore, Issa Rae, Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner & James McAlister

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Maya Rudolph, Matt Johnson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Regina Hall