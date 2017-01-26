What’s On Tonight: ‘Riverdale’ Is Here And ‘Scandal’ Is Back

CW

Riverdale (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – I would’ve loved to have been in the pitch room the day the CW decided to create a teen drama by revamping a 1950’s comic strip. If it sounds absurd, it’s because it is, but hey, anything goes in the age of Peak TV and, if early reviews count for anything, it seems the network made a good call. The premise for the show is what you’d expect: Archie is a high school student, Betty’s his best friend who is in love with him and their gang gets into all sorts of trouble. Word is, this new take is a bit darker too so expect plenty of raunchy (for the CW) sex, a murder mystery and teenage angst.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Mary and Castiel seek help from an unlikely ally while trying to find Sam and Dean, who have been arrested and detained in an underground bunker for the attempted assassination of the President of the United States.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Grey’s Anatomy is back tonight and the doctors are headed for prison. Three of the doctors find themselves in an emergency situation after visiting a prison to treat a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season six opens with election results from the presidential race between Mellie and Francisco and the outcome proves to be surprising.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – A double elimination takes place a challenge in which the remaining contestants must create a unique dining experience for a large group of well-known chefs. The winner gets to go on a helicopter ride around L.A.

My Kitchen Rules (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Andrew Dice Clay and wife Valerie Silverstein serve spaghetti and meatballs, but Valerie’s forced to pick up the slack when Andrew shows off his famed jackets to the guests.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Chips tries out the cowboy toilet.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Will, Devon and Charlie begin their journey home; Katie says goodbye to her daughter; and Maddie finds a new way to occupy her time.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The show’s midseason premiere kicks off with Annalise sitting in jail, waiting for the DA to gather enough evidence against her for trial. Meanwhile, the police try to figure out how Wes’ body wound up in the house fire; and the remainder of the Keating 5 mourn the loss of one of their own.

Lip Sync Battle (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Ruby Rose faces off against her Resident Evil costar Milla Jovovich.

Pure Genius (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Angie trying to convince her mom to try a radical new therapy to treat her illness while Walter, Malik and Zoe attempt to use suspended animation to stop a graffiti artist’s internal bleeding.

Caraoke Showdown (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — Boyz II Men join Craig in Las Vegas for the rolling karaoke contest that also features a van full of firemen.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Samuel L. Jackson, Jason Momoa, Kehlani

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Danny DeVito, Brit Marling, Ciro Ortiz, Jon Bellion

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Timothy Olyphant, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Nelly Furtado, Darren King

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Laurence Fishburne

Conan: Chris Hardwick, Cody Jinks