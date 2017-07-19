CBS

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Darius and Liam are tasked with creating a theoretically impossible piece of technology to divert the asteroid (which they probably accomplish by the end of the episode), but first, Liam must head home to Boston to track down critical research and uncover a shocking secret.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Donna’s recent choices raise some tough questions at the firm as Harvey deals with his own legal trouble after butting heads with his partners.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another Power of Veto competition is held.

Big Pacific (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of wildlife filmmaking.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s talented, age-less lineup includes an 82-year-old hand balancer and acrobat from Brazil, a burlesque performer, a “pickpocket king,” a yodeler, an archer and a couple who are competitive eaters.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The chefs head to The Belvedere restaurant at the five-star Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills to take over the kitchen and (probably) screw things up. The team that sucks the worst must face a pressure test and cook a perfectly battered fish-and-chips dish.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis (Comedy Central, 9:00 p.m.) – James delves deep into Black Twitter by breaking down its unique brand of comedy.

The Carmichael Show (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – After discovering the truth about her parents’ marriage issues, Cynthia faces the problems in her own relationship.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Gordon plays a game of soccer with some professionals and heads into the kitchen with Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Arthur and Grace run into a group of Amazons in The Savage Lands who hold a clue to the where Karma is.

Broadchurch (BBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The agents are thrown for another loop when a shocking revelation concerning the case is made.

Lip Sync Battle (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – David Spade takes on Nina Agdal.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Franklin goes about retrieving his stolen property while Teddy encounters an unexpected visitor in the midst of a weapons deal and Gustavo, Lucia, and Pedro seek a fall guy.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Liza and Kelsey are reminded of why dating is the absolute worst.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jon Favreau, Tiffany Haddish, the Revivalists

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Harry Styles, Jenny Slate, the Who

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Queen Latifah, Zoe Kazan, Dave Portnoy, Matt Johnson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Conan: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez, Lucy Fry, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles