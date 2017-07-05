What’s On Tonight: FX’s ‘Snowfall’ Tells The Beginnings Of Crack

FX

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – The premiere of this drama that illuminates the beginnings of the crack craze in L.A. in the early 80s follows three men with three very different stakes in the game. As street entrepreneur Franklin Saint enters the business, disgruntled CIA officer Teddy McDonald joins forces with a Contra soldier, and luchador wrestler Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata makes inroads with a Mexican cartel family.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – A Power of Veto competition takes place tonight.

Big Pacific (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) — PBS has a fascination with mouths tonight as they look at the challenge of finding food in the Pacific.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Senior performers include a 91-year-old gymnast, who receives a surprise from Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, a 93-year-old showgirl, a spoons player from Australia, and an acrobatic hand balancer.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis (Comedy Central, 9:00 p.m.) – James tries to provide real-world solutions through activism and looks at the protest movement in America through a satirical lens.

The Carmichael Show (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – A long-buried family secret surfaces after Bobby gets a mysterious Facebook message.

Blood Drive (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Arthur and Grace take a break from blood-driving in order to visit an insane asylum to find Grace’s sister.

Broadchurch (BBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Chaos ensues as news of the attack spreads through Broadchurch, making the agents’ job of finding the perp even more difficult.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jalen Rose, Sherri Shepherd, Chris Kattan, and Kelly Osbourne judge a girl scout who holds the all-time record for selling girl scout cookies, Jennifer Lopez’s stunt double, and a world champion Lumberjill.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza and Kelsey clash because of Liza’s lack of millennial know-how.