HBO

The Young Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Season one comes to an end with Gutierrez returning to Rome a changed man after his investigation into Kurtwell. As Lenny decides what to do with him, he also changes up his travel plans and policies after learning about a possible reconciliation.

Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two begins with Leo, Mia and Max still in hiding and Niska facing a difficult decision. Elsewhere, the Hawkins struggle to move on and Dr. Athena Morrow gets a surprise visitor.

24: Legacy (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca and Donovan try to identify the leak as Carter escapes from the precinct and arranges a meeting with Grimes to make the exchange.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Kevin’s childhood nemesis reappears to book the same church for his own daughter’s nuptials that Kevin wants for Kendra’s wedding to Chale. In order to butter up the priest, Kevin becomes more involved in the church.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Luke’s sister claims she isn’t responsible for a series of recent attacks and though Luke doesn’t believe her, Clary does and she tries to use her to draw out Valentine.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Alex and Maggie ring in their first Valentine’s Day together While Kara fights to clear Lena’s name after she’s arrested for helping break Metallo and Lillian Luthor out of prison.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Nick’s search for love hits a snag when he realizes that a TV competition might not be the best way to find a potential wife. The ladies vying for his heart are left reeling. apparently, they didn’t see this one coming.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Jericho and Owen celebrate their bromance and Charlotte Flair defends her title.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam and Andi’s Valentine’s Day plans are put in jeopardy when Don forgets to make plans with Marcy and decides to steal Adam’s.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — We still haven’t recovered from that shocking death and neither has Jane but she’s still got a kid and life to lead so she continues working and applies for a promising showcase for emerging writers. Meanwhile, Petra rebrands the Marbella and Rogelio’s relationship with Xo becomes strained.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When Fawz’s dry-cleaning store is robbed, Franco pressures Arthur to increase security but he grows concerned when Arthur goes out and buys a gun.

The New Celebrity Apprentice (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The two finalists continue a task from Carnival Corporation by preparing an ad campaign, hosting a party and producing a show. Later, the Governor names the winner.

APB (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — New electronic motorcycles are created that could help in the pursuit of suspects after an armed robbery goes wrong, resulting in the injury of a child.

Beyond (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Jeff rushes to save Holden’s life after Hollow Sky and Yellow Jacket ramp up their efforts and Holden remembers more about his time in the Realm, including meeting Arthur.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Max decides to go celibate after her break up with Randy but still accompanies Caroline to a burlesque class to help her spice things up with her new boyfriend, Bobby.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Walter and Sylvester go undercover as competitors at an international-chess competition in order to extricate a U.S. spy from a foreign country.

Timeless (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Flynn heads to 1931 Chicago to call in a favor from Al Capone of all people and the trio track him down with the help of lawman Eliot Ness.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — In the future, the hostages plan an escape to expose the terrorists while in the past, the recruits try to break in the NSA in order to delete their personal information but the rogue CIA group has other plans.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tracy Morgan, Kaitlin Olson, D.R.A.M. featuring Erykah Badu

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Magic Johnson, Luke Wilson, Roy Wood Jr.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Shailene Woodley, Laverne Cox, Rick & Marty Lagina

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Oliver, Zosia Mamet, Brann Dailor

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ice Cube, Ike Barinholtz, Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Elaine Welteroth & Phillip Picardi

Conan: David Oyelowo, Louie Anderson, Angel Olsen