What’s On Tonight: ‘The Putin Interviews’ Air And ‘Angie Tribeca’ Ends

TBS

Angie Tribeca (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Season three ends with Dr. Scholls disappearing as a serial killer remains on the loose.

The Putin Interviews (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.) – The first of Oliver Stone’s four part sit down with Vladimir Putin airs tonight. Here’s hoping he’s harder on him than Megyn Kelly was.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season nine kicks off with athletes tackling courses like the Cannonball Drop and Battering Ram in the first qualifying round from L.A.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Simon goes to Isabelle for help while Azazel remains at large.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The 14th season begins with the first round of auditions in Los Angeles, where contestants compete for a spot at “The Academy” callbacks.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Brock Lesnar returns to confront Samoa Joe after his attack of Paul Heyman.

Stitchers (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — The team investigates the case of a young woman found dead in her wealthy boyfriend’s pool as Cameron worries over Kirsten’s emotional state.

Superhuman (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Kal Penn hosts another reality competition on Fox. This one features individuals with extraordinary skills and abilities—including synesthesia and frog calling—competing for a $50,000 grand prize.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Steve organizes a meeting between Jeff and Barry. Roger nurses his hurt feelings by running away to a small town disguised as a Julia Roberts character.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Jimmy visits an old friend and Chuck and Hamlin spar over the future of the firm.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two premieres with six new teams competing in an obstacle-course race to win $250,000.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Diane Keaton, Lonzo & LaVar Ball, Phoenix

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Demi Moore, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Nathaniel Rateliff, Charles Berry Jr. & Charles Berry III

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Uzo Aduba, T.J. Miller, Oliver Stone

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Elisabeth Moss, Brett Eldredge, Eric Moore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Salma Hayek, Sofia Coppola

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Roxane Gay

Conan: Will Arnett, Rory Scovel, Luis Fonsi