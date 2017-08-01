TBS



Wrecked (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — The survivors board the pirate’s ship, which turns out to be a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute-band cruise. But the group becomes divided when some are treated to hot showers and others aren’t.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Laverne Cox stops by to help cut some not-so-talented people.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Brandon courts trouble when he tries to juggle his current and ex-girlfriends’ attentions while Callie and Aaron discuss taking their relationship to the next level.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Shinsuke Nakamura takes on John Cena for a trip to SummerSlam.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Baz backs out of the yacht heist forcing Craig and Deran to weigh all of their options as Baz enlists J for a more personal job.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane lands in hot water when the subject of her latest article, a finance exec who left her job to become an exotic dancer, threatens to sue the magazine. Meanwhile, Kat questions whether she’s ready for a relationship as Sutton takes steps to advance her career.

Ink Master (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – A Flash Challenge has emotions running high and the Alliance is threatened when a pair of veterans return.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee tracks Isaac Johnson back to Texas after an attempt is made on his life while Julie fights to stay strong for her family.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Laura and Nico put themselves in danger setting a trap for the serial killer as Tom grows increasingly worried about Laura’s relationship with Nico.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The top two acts from each division compete for a spot in the “World Final.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kate Beckinsale, Alexis Ohanian, Justin Moore

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jeremy Renner, Bridget Everett, French Montana featuring Swae Lee

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Al Franken, Adam Conover, Randy Newman

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Idris Elba, Alexis Bledel, Michael Voltaggio

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gordon Ramsay, Brendan Gleeson, Maggie Rogers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Al Gore