What’s On Tonight: ‘Wrecked’ Boards A Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Cruise Ship

#What's On Tonight
08.01.17 39 mins ago

TBS


Wrecked (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — The survivors board the pirate’s ship, which turns out to be a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute-band cruise. But the group becomes divided when some are treated to hot showers and others aren’t.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Laverne Cox stops by to help cut some not-so-talented people.

The Fosters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Brandon courts trouble when he tries to juggle his current and ex-girlfriends’ attentions while Callie and Aaron discuss taking their relationship to the next level.

WWE SmackDown (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Shinsuke Nakamura takes on John Cena for a trip to SummerSlam.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Baz backs out of the yacht heist forcing Craig and Deran to weigh all of their options as Baz enlists J for a more personal job.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) – Jane lands in hot water when the subject of her latest article, a finance exec who left her job to become an exotic dancer, threatens to sue the magazine. Meanwhile, Kat questions whether she’s ready for a relationship as Sutton takes steps to advance her career.

Ink Master (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – A Flash Challenge has emotions running high and the Alliance is threatened when a pair of veterans return.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee tracks Isaac Johnson back to Texas after an attempt is made on his life while Julie fights to stay strong for her family.

Somewhere Between (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Laura and Nico put themselves in danger setting a trap for the serial killer as Tom grows increasingly worried about Laura’s relationship with Nico.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The top two acts from each division compete for a spot in the “World Final.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kate Beckinsale, Alexis Ohanian, Justin Moore

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jeremy Renner, Bridget Everett, French Montana featuring Swae Lee

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Al Franken, Adam Conover, Randy Newman

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Idris Elba, Alexis Bledel, Michael Voltaggio

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gordon Ramsay, Brendan Gleeson, Maggie Rogers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Al Gore

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 5 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP