A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Drops A Hint For When The Final Season Might Premiere

#Game of Thrones
08.18.17 31 mins ago
when will game of thrones season 8 premiere

HBO

There are only two episodes of Game of Thrones left this season. That’s the bad news. The good news: there are six more to go in season eight, and they’re reportedly all as long as a feature film. There’s no word from HBO when the show’s final season will debut, especially after season seven began in July while every other season bowed in March or April, but according to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in an interview with Collider, filming begins soon.

“I knew what was going to happen for the first three seasons,” he said. “After that, it’s been a season at a time. You get the scripts a month before we start shooting… and then you know what’s going to happen that season. But I don’t know what’s going to happen next season. We go back in October, so maybe in the next few weeks, we’ll get the scripts and I’ll find out.”

Season seven filmed for about six months, from August 31, 2016, to February 2017, with another five months of post-production before the premiere. That’s 11 months total, which if filming begins in October 2017 means season eight won’t bow until September 2018 at the absolute earliest. (The network’s other blockbuster series, Westworld, returns for its second season in the spring.) And that’s assuming there are no unexpected delays, like the Earth running out of snow. The safest bet is HBO giving showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss more time, and holding the season until 2019.

Then the rumor cycle starts all over again with the prequels.

(Via Collider)

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thrones

