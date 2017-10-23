When Will We Find Out About The Time Jump(s) On ‘The Walking Dead’?

#The Walking Dead
10.23.17 37 mins ago

AMC

The eighth season premiere of The Walking Dead aired this week on AMC and while the events of the All-Out War seem fairly straightforward, there has been some confusion among viewers about the multiple timelines.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Gimple would not technically even acknowledge that there are multiple timelines — leaving open the possibility that the “future timeline” is a dream — but it’s clear to anyone who has read comics exactly what is going on with old man Rick and 5-year-old Judith. We’re looking at the future, two to four years after the All Out War, after a peace has settled upon Alexandria, which has been rebuilt after the All Out War.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSSCOTT GIMPLEThe Walking Dead

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP