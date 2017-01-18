How Many Reboots Is Too Many Reboots?

‘Will & Grace’ Is Officially Returning To NBC

01.18.17 11 mins ago
will-grace

NBC

Thursday nights at 9 p.m. was once a prestigious timeslot on NBC. It’s when Cheers premiered and stayed until it went off the air, at which point Seinfeld took over, followed by Frasier. So, the network clearly had a lot of faith in Will & Grace, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan’s New York-set comedy about a gay lawyer and his female best friend, by scheduling the series there starting in season three. That faith paid off with big ratings, 83 Primetime Emmy nominations, and Vice President Joe Biden saying the show “did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody has ever done. People fear that which is different. Now they’re beginning to understand.”

And after an 11-year break, Will & Grace is returning for a 10-episode season that will reunite stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Said Mutchnick: “Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017.” (Via)

Now, how about that spinoff and/or movie for Mullally’s other NBC show?

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

TAGSNBCWILL AND GRACE

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP