In the 90-minute midseason finale of The Walking Dead, “How It’s Gotta Be,” Dwight turns on The Saviors, Eugene begins his redemption arc, Maggie defies her captors, Ezekiel’s life hangs in the balance, and — in the most unexpected moment of the television series run, so far — zombies take a bite out of Carl Grimes. The episode, written by David Leslie Johnson and Angela Kang and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, ratchets the tension to levels we haven’t seen since the sixth season finale, but this time The Walking Dead follows through on a promise to deliver a “shocking moment,” even if it is one that some viewers had already pieced together from a variety of clues.

There’s a lot of terrain to cover in this week’s midseason finale. Let’s break it down.

In retrospect, it’s not too hard to read the tea leaves leading up to Carl’s death. Showrunner Scott Gimple has been building this arc since the season’s opening scene. It’s fitting that Carl’s good intentions ultimately get the best of him, too. He lectured Rick about seeing the best in people and then went against his father’s wishes and befriended Siddiq. It would cost him his life. In helping Siddiq “release the souls” of a group of walkers, Carl was bitten. We don’t see the walker bite Carl, but viewers who revisit episode six will notice a change in Carl’s expression the moment he’s bitten. He is also slow to get up and more contemplative than one might expect for a run-of-the-mill encounter with zombies.

In the midseason finale, however, he takes his impending death in stride. He tells no one. He writes a note to his father and makes plans to leave Alexandria and die alone, but those plans are thrown into disarray when Negan surrounds Alexandria. Carl quickly changes course and takes over as leader of Alexandria, forcing everyone to evacuate through the sewer system.

Meanwhile, Carl stays behind and — from atop the Alexandrian wall — confronts Negan, who has always had a soft spot for Rick’s son.

“Kill me,” Carl tells him, offering to sacrifice himself. It’s a bluff, but one that Carl is in the perfect position to make. Carl plays Negan like a fiddle and buys just enough time for Michonne and the others to sneak all the Alexandrians away. “I thought we were having a moment, you little asshole!” a betrayed Negan yells before lobbing a series of grenades over the Alexandrian wall, setting its destruction into motion.

In the ensuing chaos, Negan and the Saviors completely obliterate everything inside of Alexandria. Carl narrowly manages to escape. In the meantime, Rick returns to Alexandria in search of Carl and Michonne and gets into a brief but violent scuffle with Negan. They each exchange a few blows before Rick escapes into the sewer system with Michonne. That’s where he makes the heartbreaking discovery: His son has been bitten.