Winners And Losers From ‘Stranger Things 2’

A few preliminary notes:

Stranger Things 2 is in the books. We’ve reviewed it, and broken down the ending, and asked our fair share of questions about where it all goes from here, and we’ll have plenty more about it all in the coming days and weeks.

Now, though, we are going to get to the important stuff: We are going to declare winners and losers.

There will be spoilers.

Do not yell at me.

Let’s begin.

WINNER: Steve

Steve’s transformation from “idiot boyfriend” to “everyone’s cool older brother, including my own somehow, even though the character is a teenager and I am over 30 years old” was really something. I think it gave me whiplash, but in a good way, to whatever extent there is a good kind of whiplash. Suddenly he’s this brave, charming, wise figure, who spends most of his time whacking hellbeasts with his homemade nailbat and giving advice to junior high kids. Especially Dustin. My word, were the Steve and Dustin scenes wonderful. I had no idea that was a pairing I’d enjoy at the beginning of the season and now I kind of want a whole show just about Steve trying to teach Dustin how to be cool. One montage every episode, minimum.

It’s weird, really. The redemption of King Steve was probably my favorite part of this season. It’s almost to the point that I now want him and Nancy to get back together, after I spent most of last season wanting her to smash a pineapple on his head. Almost is the key word there. Nancy might be better off finding a nice boy from another school. Steve is busy with babysitting anyway.

LOSER: Billy

I still have not quite figured out Billy.

Pros: Really just an A+ look, is maybe only a jerk because his dad is awful, can do a between-the-legs layup.

Cons: Possibly a psychopath, possibly a racist, maybe trying to sleep with Mike’s mom.

He gets filed as a Loser because the things in the Con category are pretty big deals and because his stepsister threatened to bash his jimmies with Steve’s nailbat (which probably still has demogorgon guts on it), but let’s not overlook that layup. He plays basketball like a pre-Metta-World-Peace Ron Artest. Has to count for something.

WINNER: Lucas, Dustin, and Mike

If I had to rank them from Best to Worst this season it would probably go Dustin (the Steve thing, the hair thing at the end, the thing where he swears a lot), then Lucas (has a girlfriend now), then Mike (very whiny, if understandably so). I might flip Dustin and Lucas at some point down the road, once this all sinks in. Dustin did kind of get his mom’s cat murdered and then he sent her on a wild goose chase for the animal he knew was dead. That was not extremely cool. But again, the hair and swearing. I’ll keep you updated as I work through all of this.

LOSER: Will

This poor kid. He spent all of last season trapped in the Upside Down with monsters hunting him and vines growing into his face and then he spent most of this season possessed by smoke monsters, strapped to chairs and beds, and getting pumped full of what I’m guessing was an unsafe amount of pharmaceutical sedatives. A big part of me hopes season three opens and he’s just in Hawaii or something, chilling by a pool, sipping a Shirley Temple. My dude deserves a break.