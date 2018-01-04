‘The X-Files’ Creator Chris Carter Says There Won’t Be Another Season Without Gillian Anderson

The X-Files returned for another revived season on Wednesday, dropping a messy episode that would probably spell doom for the season if we didn’t know it picked up in future episodes. That is a fact to hold onto because this will likely be Gillian Anderson’s final season on the show barring some sort of act from a higher power. That would also mean the end of the show entirely for Chris Carter, explaining as much in a recent interview with Collider:

I wouldn’t. For me, The X-Files is Mulder and Scully. I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files.

