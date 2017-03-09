Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The President of the United States is a former reality television show host. Some blame the largely unscripted genre for Donald Trump’s unprecedented political success, though whether or not the country’s fascination with dating programs (The Bachelor, The Bachelorette) and entertainment contests (Dancing with the Stars, The Voice) is accountable remains to be seen. What is known, however, is the untempered rise of “Peak TV” will ultimately bolster reality television and its celebrities. Like the individuals — known and otherwise — set to star in Fox’s new courtroom reality program, You The Jury.

Hosted by Justice with Judge Jeanine host Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News personality and former Republican prosecutor and judge, You The Jury is exactly what it sounds like. That is, reality television broadcast from the courtroom, much like The People’s Court, Judge Judy and other judicial-themed daytime programming. However, You The Jury “will give the biggest jury pool in history — America — power to decide the outcome of some of the most explosive, real-life, ripped-from-the-headline civil cases.” In other words, you and your fellow viewers will get to decide who gets what in the divorce.

The cases will address hot-button issues that define America today. Whether it’s online trolling and the limits of free speech; the constitutional clash of gay rights with religious freedom; or whether someone’s death was the result of a tragic accident or something far more sinister, You The Jury will investigate the law and the intense human stories behind it. In a dramatic twist, the closing arguments will be presented by the plaintiff and the defendant as they sit across from one another.

Aside from Pirro’s involvement, the show will feature a who’s who of celebrity lawyers like Jose Baez (who defended Casey Anthony), Benjamin Crump (who sought justice for Trayvon Martin), Joseph Tacopina, Areva Martin, Mike Cavalluzzi and Charla Aldous. While these legal representatives argue each case before the plaintiff, defendant, and a studio audience, former Superior Court of California justice LaDoris Cordell will oversee the proceedings. Or at least she will on camera.

You The Jury premieres Friday, April 7th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.