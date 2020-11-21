This past Friday marked three weeks since King Von’s untimely death. The Chicago rapper was shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub on November 6 in an incident that left his peers and supporters extremely saddened. Since his passing, fans have shown strong support for King Von’s music, helping the rapper earn his highest debut on the Billboard albums charts. Now a popular name in hip-hop has taken things a step further.

21 Savage surprised King Von’s sister, Kayla B, with a brand new Range Rover this past week, prompting her to took to thank him over Instagram. “2021 PAID FA WITH 21 ROSES!” she wrote. “NOBODY EVA BOUGHT ME ROSES! I LOVE MY BIG BROTHER @21savage.” In another post, which she shared on her Instagram story, Kayla B revealed that her brother planned to buy her the vehicle prior to his death. “Von was about to sneak & buy me a car before he passed and look my brother still made sure I got it,” she said.

Early Saturday morning, 21 Savage posted a message on Twitter that explained why he bought the Range Rover for Kayla. “I never speak on stuff like this because I don’t do it for the internet but y’all being disrespectful,” he said before revealing that he knew Kayla prior to meeting King Von. “Von was already planning on purchasing the gift for her birthday and due to his untimely passing, he wasn’t able to finish so all i did was finish what he started because I told kayla when he passed I had her 4L and I meant it,” 21 said. He added, “All the immature comments and speculations surrounding this are very insensitive please keep them to yourself. Respect to his family, his children, O’Block, OTF, and anybody else I left out.”