Hailing from Atlanta, R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle has been busy. Not only was Halle cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, but the sisters have been busy making music. Signed to Beyonce’s label, the duo tease a new era of music with the snapping number “Do It.”

“Do It” arrives as the lead single off Chloe x Halle’s sophomore record, Ungodly Hour. The duo’s mesmerizing harmonization melts over a fluttering backbeat. “I beat my face / Moving fast ’cause the Uber on the way / Taking pictures make sure you can’t see no lace,” they croon at the single’s hook.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the project, Chloe said she and her sister aim to showcase their talent through a collection of catchy numbers: “My sister and I, we are such music heads of real musicality and I feel like we kind of showed that on our first album, The Kids Are Alright. And for this one, we really just wanted to show how we could pair our musicianship with a few bops and letting people enjoy themselves and have fun as well as the lyrics and the messaging of the album. We called it Ungodly Hour because it’s okay to not be perfect all the time. It’s okay to have those moments of self reflection when you just don’t feel okay.”

Listen to “Do It” above.

Ungodly Hour is out 6/5 via Parkwood Entertainment. Pre-order it here.